ROME
Flare gun found in COVID ward

ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

ROME
COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

BOLOGNA
Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

ROME
Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

ROME
Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

FLORENCE
Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

ROME
Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

ROME
Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»

Emiliano: «Ora preferibile la dad»

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Caos scuole in Puglia, nel «duello» al TAR l’avvocatura dello Stato «appoggia» Emiliano

Caos scuole in Puglia, dopo la svista dell'Avvocatura statale, arriva la nota del Ministero: noi contro Emiliano al Tar

Covid, giornata nera: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

ROME

Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

Tiger dreams of 6th Green Jacket, Azzurro eyes comeback

ROME, NOV 10 - The 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari is hoping for a return to form when he meet reigning champion Tiger Woods in the first COVID-era Masters at Augusta from Thursday to Sunday. Word number one Dustin Johnson will be vying to keep his place at the top of the standings while Spain's Jon Rahm aims to overtake him and win his first major, and one compared by many to Wimbledon for glamour and tradition. Woods is seeking a back-to-back victory after his 2019 triumph that came 14 years after his last one, and is hoping to equal Jack Nicklaus's record of six wins at Augusta. Molinari's recent crisis started last time here when after leading after the third round and into the first 11 holes of the last, he collapsed on Amen Corner and finished fifth. Since then he has been unable to pull out the performances that in 2018 made him the world's most in-form golfer. The Azzurro is hungry for a comeback. "I want to compete," the Piedmont man told the Guardian. "Winning, I believe, would be a big surprise for me too. I'm coming back because I know I'm competitive, I think of the Masters as a stage to get back to where I was. I'll understand how things will go from my first tee shot". Molinari is coming off an encouraging 15th place finish in Sunday's Houston Open, which was won by Mexico's Carlos Ortiz with Johnson joint second with Hideki Matsuyama. Recent US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau is the bookies' favourite at Augusta, credited with revolutionizing golf with his power game. There will be 26 debutants in the 94-strong field that includes 35 of the top 40. Among the rookies is the 23-year-old Collin Morikawa, recent PGA Championship winner. The last rookie to win here was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, who went on to win the US Open in 1984. This year's Masters will also give Rory McIlroy another chance to complete a career Grand Slam. One of those missing from the showdown at Magnolia Lane will be Sergio Garcia, winner in 2017, ruled out by COVID. Another COVID casualty is Chile's Joaquin Niemann. Everything is ready for the Champions' Dinner, in a reduced form, with a menu chosen by Woods, while there will not be the usual Par Three contest on Wednesday. The countdown has started, and the world's best are raring to go in one of the sport's most iconic events. (ANSA).

