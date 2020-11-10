Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

FLORENCE, NOV 10 - A concert by Zubin Mehta of Haydn's Creation oratorio will be live streamed Tuesday night by ANSA and the association of Italian opera and symphony foundations (ANFOLS) as part of the 'Open Despite Everything' project designed to reach music lovers amid a COVID closure. The concert, part of the delayed Florence Musical May programme, will be opened at 20:00 with a message by Florence Mayor Dario Nardella. 'Die Schöpfung' (The Creation) by Franz Joseph Haydn, an oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra, will feature soloists Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, Veta Pilipenko, Maximilian Schmitt, and Michael Volle as well as the Chorus and Orchestra of the Florentine Musical May Festival. Mehta said "I urge everyone to connect in streaming to be able to hear and follow this great concert of ours with the May's Orchestra and Chorus and the great soloists. "It will be strange not to have the public in the hall and fell their warmth in the theatre, but knowing that even from home everyone who listens to us will be able to join us, is very important for the musicians." Musical May Superintendent Alexander Pereira said: "'The Creation' transmits a meaning that reaches all the religions of the world equally, and that is why we decided to propose this marvelous masterpiece by Haydn for all our public, as a sign of unity between all; it is a very important message in this period". The Creation (German: Die Schöpfung) is an oratorio written between 1797 and 1798 by Joseph Haydn, and considered by many to be one of his masterpieces. The oratorio depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis, according to Wikipedia. The work is structured in three parts and scored for soprano, tenor and bass soloists, chorus and a symphonic orchestra. In parts I and II, depicting the creation, the soloists represent the archangels Raphael (bass), Uriel (tenor) and Gabriel (soprano). In part III, the bass and soprano represent Adam and Eve. The work shows the impact of Handel's oratorios and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's operas, fusing these epic and dramatic elements with Haydn's own mature mastery of symphonic style to make the work a masterpiece, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. (ANSA).