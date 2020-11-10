Martedì 10 Novembre 2020 | 16:55

ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

FLORENCE
Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

ROME
Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

ROME
Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

BRUSSELS
Italy to get at least 13.5% of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

ROME
COVID R rate stable, 'deceleration' says CSS head

ROME
Cinema: 'Martin Eden' gets four EFA nods

ROME
Interior min tells prefects to crack down on gatherings

ROME
MotoGP: Iannone gets 4-yr doping ban

ROME
Salvini 'waiting for results' before congratulating Biden

LA SPEZIA
8 arrests in yacht building gangmaster probe

Biancorossi
Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

PotenzaBasilicata
Dpcm, Bardi emana ordinanza su «zone rosse» lucane Leggi il testo

LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

FLORENCE

Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

Part of 'Open Despite Everything' project

FLORENCE, NOV 10 - A concert by Zubin Mehta of Haydn's Creation oratorio will be live streamed Tuesday night by ANSA and the association of Italian opera and symphony foundations (ANFOLS) as part of the 'Open Despite Everything' project designed to reach music lovers amid a COVID closure. The concert, part of the delayed Florence Musical May programme, will be opened at 20:00 with a message by Florence Mayor Dario Nardella. 'Die Schöpfung' (The Creation) by Franz Joseph Haydn, an oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra, will feature soloists Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, Veta Pilipenko, Maximilian Schmitt, and Michael Volle as well as the Chorus and Orchestra of the Florentine Musical May Festival. Mehta said "I urge everyone to connect in streaming to be able to hear and follow this great concert of ours with the May's Orchestra and Chorus and the great soloists. "It will be strange not to have the public in the hall and fell their warmth in the theatre, but knowing that even from home everyone who listens to us will be able to join us, is very important for the musicians." Musical May Superintendent Alexander Pereira said: "'The Creation' transmits a meaning that reaches all the religions of the world equally, and that is why we decided to propose this marvelous masterpiece by Haydn for all our public, as a sign of unity between all; it is a very important message in this period". The Creation (German: Die Schöpfung) is an oratorio written between 1797 and 1798 by Joseph Haydn, and considered by many to be one of his masterpieces. The oratorio depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis, according to Wikipedia. The work is structured in three parts and scored for soprano, tenor and bass soloists, chorus and a symphonic orchestra. In parts I and II, depicting the creation, the soloists represent the archangels Raphael (bass), Uriel (tenor) and Gabriel (soprano). In part III, the bass and soprano represent Adam and Eve. The work shows the impact of Handel's oratorios and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's operas, fusing these epic and dramatic elements with Haydn's own mature mastery of symphonic style to make the work a masterpiece, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. (ANSA).

