Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

ROME, NOV 10 - Stand-in boss Alberico Evani said Italy must not disappoint Roberto Mancini in Wednesday's friendly against Estonia in Florence, with the Azzurri boss currently unable to lead the national team after testing positive for COVID-19. Many of the players Mancini has called up are also currently unavailable because of positive tests or because they are in isolation due to cases of the coronavirus within their club teams, as with Fiorentina, Roma and Lazio. It is hoped that Mancini and most of those players will be able to come back before Italy's Nations League games against Poland and Bosnia Herzegovina on November 15 and 18. "It's not an easy time but these difficulties could help us to grow even more," Evani said. "The friendly against Estonia is good for world ranking points and for those who have had less chance to play. "But, most of all, we don't want to disappoint Roberto and the public. "It's as if Roberto were here. He watches the training sessions live, takes part in the meetings. "He just isn't here physically but I think the squad feels he is near to them. "The emotions for me will be huge (tomorrow). "I would never have imagined this could happen. "I would have preferred Roberto to be here, both for the squad and for his health". (ANSA).