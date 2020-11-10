Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

ROME, NOV 10 - A Sicilian bar owner was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing female staff, some of them minors at the time of the abuse. The 49-year-old owner of the bar at San Cataldo near Caltanissetta allegedly forced girls to perform sex acts against their will, abusing his position as their employer, police said. He allegedly raped one of the girls after taking her home in 2017, according to a complaint filed by the girl's boyfriend. The girl was initially too afraid to report the bar owner but summoned up the courage after learning that another girl had suffered the same fate, police said. The man has been placed under house arrest. (ANSA).