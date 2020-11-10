Italy to get at least 13.5% of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BRUSSELS, NOV 10 - Italy will have access to at least 13.51% of the 300 million does of the highly promising new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine reserved for the European Union, European Commission sources said Tuesday. The distribution of the vaccine, which has shown 90% effectiveness in third stage trials, is proportionate to the population of each member State, according to Eurostat data, they said. But Italy's allocation may be even higher, they said, depending on possible opt-outs by other countries. The EU is expected to get 200 million doses of the new vaccine once it is approved, with an option for another 100 million. (ANSA).