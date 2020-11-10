Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

ROME, NOV 10 - The Vatican said Tuesday that disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was able to become one of the most influential figures in the American Catholic Church because it was unaware of the abuse he had committed at the time of his promotions. While admitting mistakes were made, the long-awaited 450-page report said the Holy See was not involved in a cover-up. McCarrick, 90, was defrocked by Pope Francis last year after a canon trial found him guilty of sexual abuse of young seminarians and minors. The report said the information the Holy See received from bishops in Washington about McCarrick's sexual conduct was "inaccurate and incomplete". "We publish the Report with sorrow for the wounds that these events have caused to the victims, their families, the Church in the United States, and the Universal Church," said Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. "As may be seen from the size of the Report and from the quantity of documents and information contained therein, the truth has been pursued, offering useful material to answer the questions raised by the matter... In the last two years, while the investigation that led to this Report was conducted, we have taken significant steps forward to ensure greater attention to the protection of minors and more effective interventions to avoid that certain decisions made in the past be repeated". (ANSA).