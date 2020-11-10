COVID R rate stable, 'deceleration' says CSS head

ROME, NOV 10 - Italy's R rate of COVID transmission is steady and there is a even a deceleration thanks to government measures, the president of the Higher Health Council (CSS) said Tuesday. Franco Locatelli told a press conference on the latest analysis of regional data that he hoped for further improvements in the data. The CSS chief also welcomed reports that a Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective in stage three trials. Locatelli also called for all of Italy to be equipped with pulse oximeters, which are used to measure the oxygenation of the blood and can, he said, "be sued as a sort of second thermometer to monitor infected people in their own homes". The CSS, he added, was working on a document to help support family doctors to better cope with the second COVID wave. "It supplies orientation and is being assessed by (Health) Minister (Roberto) Speranza," Locatelli said. (ANSA).