Cinema: 'Martin Eden' gets four EFA nods

ROME, NOV 10 - Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden on Tuesday got four nominations for the European Film Awards including best European film, director, actor (Luca Marinelli) and screenplay (Marcello and Maurizio Braucci). Italy got another two nominations, for Elio Germano as best actor in Giorgio Diritti's Volevo Nascondermi, and Fabio and Damiano D'Innocenzo for their Favolacce. The European Film Academy's (EFA) 3,800 members will now vote on the nominations for the 33rd edition of the awards. The winners will be announced in a series of virtual events from December 8 to 12. Martin Eden is a 2019 Italian-French historical romance drama film directed by Marcello, loosely based on the 1909 novel of the same name by Jack London. It was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. At the Venice Film Festival, Luca Marinelli won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. Volevo nascondermi, lit. 'I Wanted to Hide' (Hidden Away) is a 2020 Italian biographical drama film co-written, directed and co-edited by Giorgio Diritti. It stars Elio Germano as Italian painter Antonio Ligabue, who lived a notoriously reclusive life, troubled by physical problems and mental illness. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. At Berlin, Elio Germano won the Silver Bear for Best Actor. Favolacce (Bad Tales) is a 2020 Italian-Swiss drama film written and directed by Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival,where the D'Innocenzo brothers were awarded with the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. (ANSA).