ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

FLORENCE
Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

ROME
Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

ROME
Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

BRUSSELS
Italy to get at least 13.5% of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

ROME
COVID R rate stable, 'deceleration' says CSS head

ROME
Cinema: 'Martin Eden' gets four EFA nods

ROME
Interior min tells prefects to crack down on gatherings

ROME
MotoGP: Iannone gets 4-yr doping ban

ROME
Salvini 'waiting for results' before congratulating Biden

LA SPEZIA
8 arrests in yacht building gangmaster probe

Biancorossi
Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

PotenzaBasilicata
Dpcm, Bardi emana ordinanza su «zone rosse» lucane Leggi il testo

LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

Cinema: 'Martin Eden' gets four EFA nods

Germano and D'Innocenzo brothers also nominated

ROME, NOV 10 - Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden on Tuesday got four nominations for the European Film Awards including best European film, director, actor (Luca Marinelli) and screenplay (Marcello and Maurizio Braucci). Italy got another two nominations, for Elio Germano as best actor in Giorgio Diritti's Volevo Nascondermi, and Fabio and Damiano D'Innocenzo for their Favolacce. The European Film Academy's (EFA) 3,800 members will now vote on the nominations for the 33rd edition of the awards. The winners will be announced in a series of virtual events from December 8 to 12. Martin Eden is a 2019 Italian-French historical romance drama film directed by Marcello, loosely based on the 1909 novel of the same name by Jack London. It was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. At the Venice Film Festival, Luca Marinelli won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. Volevo nascondermi, lit. 'I Wanted to Hide' (Hidden Away) is a 2020 Italian biographical drama film co-written, directed and co-edited by Giorgio Diritti. It stars Elio Germano as Italian painter Antonio Ligabue, who lived a notoriously reclusive life, troubled by physical problems and mental illness. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. At Berlin, Elio Germano won the Silver Bear for Best Actor. Favolacce (Bad Tales) is a 2020 Italian-Swiss drama film written and directed by Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival,where the D'Innocenzo brothers were awarded with the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. (ANSA).

