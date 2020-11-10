Salvini 'waiting for results' before congratulating Biden

ROME, NOV 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will only congratulate United States President-elect Joe Biden on having won last week's election when the result is final. "I'm waiting for the results of the election, given that the debate is still open, not just in one state, but in several," Salvini told a press conference in the Senate. "When the result is definitive, he will have all the appropriate congratulations. "Obviously, our relations will remain excellent whoever the winner is. But the newspapers don't declare the winner". Salvini's League is the biggest party in Italy's centre-right opposition. During the election campaign, the former interior minister and deputy premier made no secret of his support for outgoing President Donald Turmp, who has failed to concede defeat and launched legal actions in several States. Salvini wore a 'Trump 2020' facemask and was dubbed "Trump's Italian cheerleader" by the Independent for repeating the president's claims of electoral fraud. (ANSA).