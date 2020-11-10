3 historic Padua bars torched

PADUA, NOV 10 - Three historic bars in the centre of Padua were torched early Tuesday, police said. The Bar Degli Osei in Piazza della Frutta, the Bar Centrale in Via Zabarella and the Paprika nightspot in Piazza Cavour were set alight causing huge damage, they said. Police said they were treating the case as arson. The external structures of the bars went up in smoke including awnings, chairs and roll-down shutter doors, police said. The fire brigade was called in at around 05:00 and finished putting out the blazes two hours later, at about 07:00. Firefighters said the fires had been set in three different spots. The owners of the three bars were said to be "desperate". Earlier reports only mentioned two of the bars. Police said they were looking for a "vandal" who was caught on CCTV tottering away from one of the bars. Padua police chief Isabella Fusiello ruled out a protest against Italy's COVID-related lockdown of bars and nightspots. "Investigations are focusing on a single lowlife who is seen on the cameras of Via Altinate (not far from Via Zabarella) staggering away from the blazing bar". Bar Centrale owner Rosa Buono said "we shut in at home and we can't work between 22:00 and 05:00 and there are people going round at that hour, defying the curfew, setting fire to establishments". She said "the damage is really high, I don't understand how someone could do something like this". Padua Mayor Sergio Giordani said he was closely following the case and appealed for calm. "We need great unity in this extremely delicate phase", he said. (ANSA).