ROME
Interior min tells prefects to crack down on gatherings

ROME
MotoGP: Iannone gets 4-yr doping ban

ROME
Salvini 'waiting for results' before congratulating Biden

LA SPEZIA
8 arrests in yacht building gangmaster probe

PADUA
3 historic Padua bars torched

ROME
Italy bottom for absorption of EU structural funds - report

ROME
Italy breached EU law over smog says Court of Justice

ROME
Industrial production down 5.6% in September - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer:Former Italy boss Prandelli returns to Fiorentina

ROME
COVID-19 pandemic risks becoming uncontrollable - ISS

ROME
Five regions to be bumped up orange zones -Abruzzo governor

Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

PotenzaBasilicata
Dpcm, Bardi emana ordinanza su «zone rosse» lucane Leggi il testo

LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Covid, a Bari in tilt il 118: 2400 chiamate la giorno. «Ambulanze ferme per ore davanti agli ospedali»

Caos scuole in Puglia, nel «duello» al TAR l’avvocatura dello Stato «appoggia» Emiliano

PADUA

3 historic Padua bars torched

Police looking for vandal after 'huge' damage caused

PADUA, NOV 10 - Three historic bars in the centre of Padua were torched early Tuesday, police said. The Bar Degli Osei in Piazza della Frutta, the Bar Centrale in Via Zabarella and the Paprika nightspot in Piazza Cavour were set alight causing huge damage, they said. Police said they were treating the case as arson. The external structures of the bars went up in smoke including awnings, chairs and roll-down shutter doors, police said. The fire brigade was called in at around 05:00 and finished putting out the blazes two hours later, at about 07:00. Firefighters said the fires had been set in three different spots. The owners of the three bars were said to be "desperate". Earlier reports only mentioned two of the bars. Police said they were looking for a "vandal" who was caught on CCTV tottering away from one of the bars. Padua police chief Isabella Fusiello ruled out a protest against Italy's COVID-related lockdown of bars and nightspots. "Investigations are focusing on a single lowlife who is seen on the cameras of Via Altinate (not far from Via Zabarella) staggering away from the blazing bar". Bar Centrale owner Rosa Buono said "we shut in at home and we can't work between 22:00 and 05:00 and there are people going round at that hour, defying the curfew, setting fire to establishments". She said "the damage is really high, I don't understand how someone could do something like this". Padua Mayor Sergio Giordani said he was closely following the case and appealed for calm. "We need great unity in this extremely delicate phase", he said. (ANSA).

