Italy bottom for absorption of EU structural funds - report

ROME, NOV 10 - Italy was bottom of the table for the absorption of EU structural funds, pocketing just 30.7% of its agreed funding, compared to an EU average of 40%, the European Court of Auditors said in its annual report on Tuesday. The report for 2019 said Member States' absorption of European Structural and Investment (ESI) funds has continued to be slower than planned. Up to the end of 2019, the penultimate year of the current seven-year budget, only 40 % (€184 billion) of the agreed EU funding for the 2014-2020 period had been paid out, it said. (ANSA).