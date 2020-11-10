Italy breached EU law over smog says Court of Justice

ROME, NOV 10 - The Court of Justice of the European Union said Tuesday that it has ruled that Italy breached European law due to the levels of smog registered in many parts of the country. The court said it was upholding an action presented by European Commission, which launched an infringement procedure against Italy in 2014 for failing to respect air-quality legislation. It said that the limit values applicable to concentrations of PM10 particulate matter were systematically and persistently exceeded between 2008 and 2017. It added that the "Italian Republic has manifestly failed to adopt in good time the measures" required to tackle the problem. (ANSA).