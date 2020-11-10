Industrial production down 5.6% in September - ISTAT

ROME, NOV 10 - Italian industrial production returned to negative terrain in September, dropping 5.6% with respect to August, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The decline ended four months of consecutive rises following the first have of the coronavirus. The national statistics agency said Italian industrial production was down by 5.1% in September with respect to the same month in 2019. Despite the fall registered in September, ISTAT said output was up by 28.6% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second, which was hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANSA).