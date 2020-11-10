Soccer:Former Italy boss Prandelli returns to Fiorentina

ROME, NOV 10 - Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli is back at Fiorentina after the Florence club announced he was replacing Giuseppe Iachini. Iachini became Serie A's first coaching casualty of the season on Monday when he was dismissed after Fiorentina's poor start to the season. The Florence side are 12th in the league with eight points from seven games. Prandelli had five successful seasons with Fiorentina from 2005 to 2010, leading them to qualification to the Champions League twice and reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Cup in 2008. He then took over the Italian national team and took them to the final of Euro 2012. The 63-year-old quit the Azzurri after a poor showing at the 2014 World Cup. His subsequent stints at several clubs were largely disappointing. (ANSA).