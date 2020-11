Five regions to be bumped up orange zones -Abruzzo governor

ROME, NOV 9 - 'Abruzzo Governor Marco Marsilio said Monday that his region and four others, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria and Tuscany, are set to be bumped up from yellow to orange in the government's three-tier system of restrictions based on COVID-19 infection rates. Orange zones face slightly less sever restrictions than the red zones, four regions at the moment, Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta, which were put into soft lockdowns last week. (ANSA).