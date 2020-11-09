Italy registers 25,271 new cases, 356 deaths

ROME, NOV 9 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 25,271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That was down by around 7,000 from the number of new cases on Sunday, although only 147,725 swabs were performed, some 43,000 fewer than the previous day. The number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower than for other days of the week because fewer tests are done on Sundays. The ratio of positive cases to the total number of swabs taken was 17.1%. The ministry said 356 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 331 on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 41,750. The total number of cases recorded in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently infected, is now 960,373. (ANSA).