Just Eat to hire its food-delivery riders as employees

ROME
09 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 9 - Just Eat said Monday that its food-delivery riders in Italy will be hired as employees next year, rather than working on a freelance basis. As a result, the riders will get an hourly wage and insurance coverage. "This decision is part of a virtuous path that the company has taken for years in order to grow and develop the market and construct a system that is increasingly in step with the needs and special characteristics of the sector, improving the business model and working to build a model that is increasingly capable of protecting workers too," read a statement. (ANSA).
