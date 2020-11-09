Lunedì 09 Novembre 2020 | 19:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Five regions to be bumped up orange zones -Abruzzo governor

Five regions to be bumped up orange zones -Abruzzo governor

 
ROME
Italy registers 25,271 new cases, 356 deaths

Italy registers 25,271 new cases, 356 deaths

 
ROME
Just Eat to hire its food-delivery riders as employees

Just Eat to hire its food-delivery riders as employees

 
ROME
Good news on vaccine but prudence still needed says Speranza

Good news on vaccine but prudence still needed says Speranza

 
ROME
COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

 
ROME
Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

 
ROME
Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

 
ROME
Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

 
ROME
Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

 
ROME
Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'emergenza
Covid, «Basilicata da mercoledì in zona arancione». In serata Speranza firma l'ordinanza

Covid, «Basilicata da mercoledì in zona arancione». In serata Speranza firma l'ordinanza

 
TarantoLa vertenza
Taranto, sindacati su Mittal: Governo decida o fermiamo gli impianti

Taranto, sindacati su Mittal: Governo decida o fermiamo gli impianti

 
Bariemergenza Covid
Bari, termoscanner agli ingressi degli uffici comunali più frequentati

Bari, termoscanner agli ingressi degli uffici comunali più frequentati

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce. soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

Lecce, soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

 
Batincidente sfiorato
Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

 
BrindisiIl caso
Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

 

i più letti

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Bitonto, parroco rimprovera anziano senza mascherina: il video in dialetto fa il giro del web

Bitonto, anziano in chiesa dice no alla mascherina. il parroco in dialetto: "Se torni steso non te la prendere con Lassù"

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, sanità Puglia verso il collasso

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, la sanità in Puglia verso il collasso

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»
Emiliano: «Ora preferibile la dad»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

ROME

Just Eat to hire its food-delivery riders as employees

Workers to get hourly rate, insurance coverage

Just Eat to hire its food-delivery riders as employees

ROME, NOV 9 - Just Eat said Monday that its food-delivery riders in Italy will be hired as employees next year, rather than working on a freelance basis. As a result, the riders will get an hourly wage and insurance coverage. "This decision is part of a virtuous path that the company has taken for years in order to grow and develop the market and construct a system that is increasingly in step with the needs and special characteristics of the sector, improving the business model and working to build a model that is increasingly capable of protecting workers too," read a statement. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati