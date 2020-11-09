Good news on vaccine but prudence still needed says Speranza
ROME
09 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 9 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday welcomed Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that their COVID-19 vaccine had shown itself to be 90% effective in the third phase of trials but he added that the public must not drop its guard with regards to respecting the rules to prevent contagion. "Today's news about the COVID vaccine is encouraging," Speranza said in a Facebook post. "But a great deal of prudence is still needed. "Scientific research is the true key to overcoming the emergency. "In the meantime we must never forget that the behaviour of each one of us is indispensable to bringing down the (contagion) curve". (ANSA).
