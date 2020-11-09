COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

ROME, NOV 9 - Alessandro Vergallo, the president of the Italian association of hospital intensive-care anaesthetists (AAROI), said Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions is set to double. "We expect admissions to hospitals and to intensive care to double over the next week if there is no change in the trend," Vergallo told ANSA. He added that the benefits of latest round of restrictions imposed by the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus will not be seen for at least 10 days. He said Italy's ICUs were "already under pressure" and that "the proposal for a national lockdown seems reasonable at this point". On Sunday Filippo Anelli, the president of the Italian federation of medical guilds (FNOMCEO), called for Italy to be put into a "total lockdown throughout the country". In a Facebook post, Anelli said the national health system cannot cope with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and warned Italy could suffer 10,000 more deaths in a month. Last week Premier Giuseppe Conte's government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions that saw Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta go into a soft lockdown. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. Puglia and Sicily have slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk 'orange zones' while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, non-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. (ANSA).