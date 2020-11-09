Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists
ROME
09 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 9 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was up by around 5% on Monday after Europe's financial markets responded with delight to Pfizer and BioNTech saying their COVID-19 vaccine had shown itself to be 90% effective in the third phase of trials. The FTSE Mib had already gained over 2% in early trading as investors responded positively to Joe Biden winning the United States presidential election. The yield on Italy's 10-year BTP bond, meanwhile, dropped to a record low of 0.618%.%. (ANSA).
