Lunedì 09 Novembre 2020 | 15:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

 
ROME
Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

 
ROME
Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

 
ROME
Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

 
ROME
Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

 
ROME
Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

 
ROME
Conte 'can't wait' to work with Biden

Conte 'can't wait' to work with Biden

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive

Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive

 
ROME
Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

 
ROME
Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Oncologico Bari, la denuncia: «Covid sta ridicendo la nostra attività ordinaria»

Oncologico Bari, la denuncia: «Covid sta riducendo la nostra attività ordinaria»

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce. soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

Lecce, soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Nicola, l'ultimo dei maniscalchi lucani a servizio di tutto il Mezzogiorno

Nicola, l'ultimo dei maniscalchi lucani a servizio di tutto il Mezzogiorno

 
Tarantocontrolli CC Forestale
Castellaneta, abbandona rifiuti speciali e li brucia su un terreno: nei guai agricoltore 62enne

Castellaneta, abbandona rifiuti speciali e li brucia su un terreno: nei guai 62enne

 
Batincidente sfiorato
Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

 
BrindisiIl caso
Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

 

i più letti

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Bitonto, parroco rimprovera anziano senza mascherina: il video in dialetto fa il giro del web

Bitonto, anziano in chiesa dice no alla mascherina. il parroco in dialetto: "Se torni steso non te la prendere con Lassù"

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, sanità Puglia verso il collasso

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, la sanità in Puglia verso il collasso

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Ordinanza scuole, Ministero a Emiliano:caos per le famiglie. E sui fondi: alla Puglia 510 milioni, parte dei fondi non spesi

Ordinanza scuole, Ministero a Emiliano: caos per le famiglie. E sui fondi: alla Puglia 510 milioni, parte dei soldi non spesi. La replica

ROME

Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

FTSE Mib rises by around 5%

Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

ROME, NOV 9 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was up by around 5% on Monday after Europe's financial markets responded with delight to Pfizer and BioNTech saying their COVID-19 vaccine had shown itself to be 90% effective in the third phase of trials. The FTSE Mib had already gained over 2% in early trading as investors responded positively to Joe Biden winning the United States presidential election. The yield on Italy's 10-year BTP bond, meanwhile, dropped to a record low of 0.618%.%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati