Lunedì 09 Novembre 2020 | 15:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists

 
ROME
Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

Milan bourse soars after vaccine announcement

 
ROME
Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

 
ROME
Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

 
ROME
Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

 
ROME
Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

 
ROME
Conte 'can't wait' to work with Biden

Conte 'can't wait' to work with Biden

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive

Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive

 
ROME
Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

 
ROME
Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Oncologico Bari, la denuncia: «Covid sta ridicendo la nostra attività ordinaria»

Oncologico Bari, la denuncia: «Covid sta riducendo la nostra attività ordinaria»

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

Matera, in trasferta per vendere calze in Basilicata: nei guai venditori abusivi napoletani

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce. soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

Lecce, soccorso aereo ad un contagiato Covid trasferito al «Fazzi»

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

Siponto, focolaio Covid in Rsa: positivi 23 pazienti e Oss

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Nicola, l'ultimo dei maniscalchi lucani a servizio di tutto il Mezzogiorno

Nicola, l'ultimo dei maniscalchi lucani a servizio di tutto il Mezzogiorno

 
Tarantocontrolli CC Forestale
Castellaneta, abbandona rifiuti speciali e li brucia su un terreno: nei guai agricoltore 62enne

Castellaneta, abbandona rifiuti speciali e li brucia su un terreno: nei guai 62enne

 
Batincidente sfiorato
Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

 
BrindisiIl caso
Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

 

i più letti

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Bitonto, parroco rimprovera anziano senza mascherina: il video in dialetto fa il giro del web

Bitonto, anziano in chiesa dice no alla mascherina. il parroco in dialetto: "Se torni steso non te la prendere con Lassù"

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, sanità Puglia verso il collasso

Covid, la denuncia dei medici: misure insufficienti, la sanità in Puglia verso il collasso

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Ordinanza scuole, Ministero a Emiliano:caos per le famiglie. E sui fondi: alla Puglia 510 milioni, parte dei fondi non spesi

Ordinanza scuole, Ministero a Emiliano: caos per le famiglie. E sui fondi: alla Puglia 510 milioni, parte dei soldi non spesi. La replica

ROME

Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

Risk of health system collapsing says Thomas Widmann

Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

ROME, NOV 9 - The northern province of Bolzano may impose a hard lockdown due to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases, provincial health chief Thomas Widmann said Monday. "We don't have an alternative," Widmann told ANSA. "Otherwise the whole health system will collapse. "The collateral damage would be devastating, if hospitals were no longer able to guarantee chemotherapy and surgery. "We've gone past the time limit, the alarm bells can no longer be ignored" The province was already expected to be put among Italy's high-contagion-risk red-zones, which are obliged to impose a soft lockdown featuring the closure of non-essential shops, on Monday. "We closed everything in Alto Adige in March with 42 COVID cases. Now we register 750 new contagions a day," added Widmann. "There are still people who don't understand and complain about the restrictions". Widmann said that, with a hard lockdown, economic activities would be reduced to a minimum and elementary and middle schools would join high schools in having classes via distance learning. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati