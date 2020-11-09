Bolzano Province set for hard lockdown - health chief

COVID hospital cases to double within a week - anaesthetists
ROME
09 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 9 - The northern province of Bolzano may impose a hard lockdown due to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases, provincial health chief Thomas Widmann said Monday. "We don't have an alternative," Widmann told ANSA. "Otherwise the whole health system will collapse. "The collateral damage would be devastating, if hospitals were no longer able to guarantee chemotherapy and surgery. "We've gone past the time limit, the alarm bells can no longer be ignored" The province was already expected to be put among Italy's high-contagion-risk red-zones, which are obliged to impose a soft lockdown featuring the closure of non-essential shops, on Monday. "We closed everything in Alto Adige in March with 42 COVID cases. Now we register 750 new contagions a day," added Widmann. "There are still people who don't understand and complain about the restrictions". Widmann said that, with a hard lockdown, economic activities would be reduced to a minimum and elementary and middle schools would join high schools in having classes via distance learning. (ANSA).
