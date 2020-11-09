Lunedì 09 Novembre 2020 | 13:41

ROME
Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

ROME
Milan bourse makes gains as markets toast Biden

ROME
Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

ROME
Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown

ROME
Conte 'can't wait' to work with Biden

ROME
Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive

ROME
Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

ROME
Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

ROME
We must bring down curve or heath staff won't cope -Speranza

ROME
Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

ROME
Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

Calcio
I biancorossi tornano a vincere: Bari-Juve Stabia 2-0

PotenzaNel Potentino
Nicola, l'ultimo dei maniscalchi lucani a servizio di tutto il Mezzogiorno

BariIl gesto
Bitonto, immigrato sventa il mega furto al centro di raccolta della Caritas

Tarantocontrolli CC Forestale
Castellaneta, abbandona rifiuti speciali e li brucia su un terreno: nei guai agricoltore 62enne

Batincidente sfiorato
Bisceglie, cede nella notte parte linea elettrica aerea: cavo penzolante in pieno centro

LecceLa decisione
Troppi casi di Covid 19 in 4 Comuni del Salento: chiudono le scuole

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, parcheggi sulla pista ciclabile: raffica di multe della polizia

BrindisiIl caso
Dormitorio e Covid a Brindisi, intervenga il prefetto

MateraLa novità
Matera, una «app» per sorvegliare il Parco della Murgia

Three people dead, one child fighting for her life

ROME, NOV 9 - A man shot dead his wife and one of his children and critically injured another before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide on Monday at his home in Carignano, a town in the province of Turin. The girl, the twin of a boy who was killed, is fighting for her life with serious head injuries at Turin's Regina Margherita.hospital. Carabinieri police arrived at the crime scene after neighbours sounded the alarm. The man, said to be a manual worker aged around 40, had a permit for the gun he used. He also killed the family dog. (ANSA).

