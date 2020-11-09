Man shoots wife and children, commits suicide

ROME, NOV 9 - A man shot dead his wife and one of his children and critically injured another before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide on Monday at his home in Carignano, a town in the province of Turin. The girl, the twin of a boy who was killed, is fighting for her life with serious head injuries at Turin's Regina Margherita.hospital. Carabinieri police arrived at the crime scene after neighbours sounded the alarm. The man, said to be a manual worker aged around 40, had a permit for the gun he used. He also killed the family dog. (ANSA).