Soccer: Milan and Juve drop points

ROME, NOV 9 - Leaders AC Milan and champions Juventus both dropped points in Serie A on Sunday, with the former held 2-2 by Hellas Verona at the San Siro and the latter drawing 1-1 at Lazio. Zlatan Ibrahimovic salvaged a point for Milan with a late equalizer having failed to convert a penalty earlier in the game. Juve thought they had all three points in the bag in Rome thanks to early tap-in by Cristiano Ronaldo only for Lazio's Felipe Caicedo, a specialist in late goals, to deny them deep into stoppage time. Milan have 17 points from seven games, two more than second-placed Sassuolo, who also tied, 0-0 at home to Udinese. AS Roma continued their excellent form with a 3-1 win at Genoa thanks to a hat-trick by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Roma are now fourth. level on points with third-placed Napoli, who won 1-0 at Bologna. Juve, under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, are fifth with 13 points. Atalanta and Inter have 13 and 12 points respectively after drawing 1-1 on Sunday. (ANSA).