Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown
ROME
09 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 9 - Filippo Anelli, the president of the Italian federation of medical guilds (FNOMCEO), has called for Italy to be put into a "total lockdown throughout the country". In a Facebook post, Anelli said the national health system cannot cope with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and warned Italy could suffer 10,000 more deaths in a month. Last week Premier Giuseppe Conte's government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions that saw Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta go into a soft lockdown. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. Puglia and Sicily have slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk 'orange zones' while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, ron-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. (ANSA).
