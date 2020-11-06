Soccer: Italy coach Mancini, Roma striker Dzeko positive
ROME
06 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 6 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian Soccer Federation said on Friday, AS Roma and Bosnia and Herzegovina Edin Dzeko forward announced via Instagram that he is positive too. Both are asymptomatic and in isolation. Mancini tested positive as part of a pre-screening programme before the national team gets together on Sunday. Italy face Estonia in a friendly on November 11 and then have Nations League games against Poland and Bosnia Herzegovina on November 15 and 18. (ANSA).
