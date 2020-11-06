Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

ROME, NOV 6 - Italy has registered a record 37,809 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. That is up from 34,500 new cases on Thursday. The ministry said 446 COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, one more than on Thursday and the highest number since the first wave of the coronavirus in April. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 40,638. The nation has registered 862,681 coronavirus cases in total, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. The ministry said a record 234,245 swabs were performed over the last 24 hours, some 15,000 more than Thursday. The ratio of the positive cases to the total number of people tested was 16.14%, almost one percentage point higher than on Thursday. (ANSA).