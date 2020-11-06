Venerdì 06 Novembre 2020 | 18:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

 
ROME
Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

 
ROME
We must bring down curve or heath staff won't cope -Speranza

We must bring down curve or heath staff won't cope -Speranza

 
ROME
Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

 
ROME
Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

 
ROME
Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

 
ROME
Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

 
ROME
COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

 
ROME
Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

 
ROME
COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

 
ROME
China suspends arrivals from Italy

China suspends arrivals from Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Emergenza contagi
Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Auto contro bus tra Turi e Rutigliano: muore donna di 48 anni

Auto contro bus tra Turi e Rutigliano: muore donna di 48 anni

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Giovanni Rotondo, frate positivo al Covid: confraternita cappuccini in quarantena

San Giovanni Rotondo, frate positivo al Covid: confraternita cappuccini in quarantena

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, si «gonfiarono» i voti sul registro elettronico: 7 studenti a rischio processo

Lecce, si «gonfiarono» i voti sul registro elettronico: 7 studenti a rischio processo

 
PotenzaL'opinione
Basilicata, pochi infermieri: sono «eroi», ma il sistema sanitario li penalizza

Basilicata, pochi infermieri: sono «eroi», ma il sistema sanitario li penalizza

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, focolaio in una struttura di accoglienza: 46 migranti positivi

Fasano, focolaio in una struttura di accoglienza: 46 migranti positivi

 
BatContagi
Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

 
TarantoI dati
Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

 
Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

 

i più letti

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Tar Bari sospende ordinanza: «Studenti pugliesi tornino a scuola»

Tar Bari sospende ordinanza su chiusura scuole: «Studenti tornino in classe». Tar Lecce: «No, era giusto chiudere»

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali del Barese e del Foggiano

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi e 234 guariti. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali

Coronavirus, in Puglia 946 nuovi casi su 7728 tamponi. 15 decessi, ricoveri a quota 909

Coronavirus, in Puglia 946 nuovi casi su 7728 tamponi, numero record. 13 decessi, ricoveri a quota 909

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, genitori annuncia ricorso al Tar contro ordinanza EmilianoDecaro: «Spero nella riapertura»

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, ricorsi al Tar contro ordinanza Emiliano
I presidi scrivono a Conte

ROME

Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

Deaths up by 446, highest since April

Italy registers record 37,809 new COVID cases

ROME, NOV 6 - Italy has registered a record 37,809 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. That is up from 34,500 new cases on Thursday. The ministry said 446 COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, one more than on Thursday and the highest number since the first wave of the coronavirus in April. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 40,638. The nation has registered 862,681 coronavirus cases in total, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. The ministry said a record 234,245 swabs were performed over the last 24 hours, some 15,000 more than Thursday. The ratio of the positive cases to the total number of people tested was 16.14%, almost one percentage point higher than on Thursday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati