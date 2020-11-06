Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols
ROME
06 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 6 - Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin said after a meeting in Rome on Friday that the two countries' police forces will take part in joint border patrol brigades as part of the effort to combat terrorism and illegal immigration. "This project was not created today," said Lamorgese. "We have been working on it for some time and it will become operative soon for a six-month trial". Terrorism is high on the agency after the recent attacks in Lyon, Nice and Vienna. (ANSA).
