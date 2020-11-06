Venerdì 06 Novembre 2020 | 14:50

ROME
Terrorism: Italy, France agree to joint border patrols

ROME
We must bring down curve or heath staff won't cope -Speranza

ROME
Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

ROME
Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

ROME
Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

ROME
Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

ROME
COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

ROME
Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

ROME
COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

ROME
China suspends arrivals from Italy

ROME
Tax revenue down 21.3 bn in 9 mts

Il Biancorosso

Emergenza contagi
Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

Foggianel foggiano
San Giovanni Rotondo, frate positivo al Covid: confraternita cappuccini in quarantena

LecceIl caso
Lecce, si «gonfiarono» i voti sul registro elettronico: 7 studenti a rischio processo

Barinel Barese
S.Spirito, in macchina ha 40kg di datteri di mare: sequestro della Guardia Costiera

PotenzaL'opinione
Basilicata, pochi infermieri: sono «eroi», ma il sistema sanitario li penalizza

Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, focolaio in una struttura di accoglienza: 46 migranti positivi

BatContagi
Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

TarantoI dati
Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali del Barese e del Foggiano

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, genitori annuncia ricorso al Tar contro ordinanza EmilianoDecaro: «Spero nella riapertura»

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia a rischio lockdown totale: «lotta» per la zona arancione. Ecco gli scenari

Covid 19 in Puglia, la Regione: «Scuole chiuse, resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

ROME

We must bring down curve or heath staff won't cope -Speranza

Health minister says regions were involved in decision process

ROME, NOV 6 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday defended the new three-tier restriction system the government has brought in, saying it is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19, and hit back at flak from the governors of high-contagion-risk 'red zone' regions that have been put into soft lockdowns. "If we don't bring down the (contagion) curve, the health personnel won't be able to cope with the shock wave," Speranza told the Lower House. "The personnel question is the most important one. We mustn't waste time with rows, we must work together. "We have months ahead of us that won't be easy, but we have the strength to bend the curve again". Speranza said the fight against COVID-19 "must not be the terrain of political conflict". He also said that the regional governments had been "fully involved" in the work that led to the development of the tiered system of restrictions. "The monitoring criteria of 21 parameters were agreed on with the regions at two meetings and the reference parameters have been used for 24 weeks without the regions making any objections," he said. "The path of caution is obligatory in order to contain the pandemic". The TAR administrative court in Puglia, meanwhile, suspended a regional order closing the southern region's schools, saying it is in conflict with legislation passed by central government. Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has decided that high-school students should have lessons via distance learning but that elementary and middle-school pupils should physically be in the classroom. (ANSA).

