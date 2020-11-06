Venerdì 06 Novembre 2020 | 12:57

ROME
Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

Restrictions needed to stop us being crushed by virus-Conte

 
ROME
Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

 
ROME
Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

 
ROME
Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

 
ROME
COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

 
ROME
Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

 
ROME
COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

 
ROME
China suspends arrivals from Italy

China suspends arrivals from Italy

 
ROME
Tax revenue down 21.3 bn in 9 mts

Tax revenue down 21.3 bn in 9 mts

 
ROME
Trenitalia says lost 1.5 bn since March

Trenitalia says lost 1.5 bn since March

 
CAGLIARI
Woman, 64, torched by cooker

Woman, 64, torched by cooker

 

Emergenza contagi
Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

 

Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, focolaio in una struttura di accoglienza: 46 migranti positivi

Fasano, focolaio in una struttura di accoglienza: 46 migranti positivi

 
BatContagi
Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

 
BariI provvedimenti
Primo giorno di «zona arancio»: le immagini di una Bari deserta

Primo giorno di «zona arancio»: le immagini di una Bari deserta

 
FoggiaEra di San Paolo di Civitate
Auto contro camion nel Foggiano: muore sul colpo 36enne

Auto contro camion nel Foggiano: muore sul colpo 36enne

 
Leccenel basso salento
Migranti, a Leuca soccorsi 75 pakistani e bengalesi, ci sono anche minori

Migranti, a Leuca soccorsi 75 pakistani e bengalesi, ci sono anche minori

 
TarantoI dati
Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessiBardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessi
Bardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

 
Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

 

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali del Barese e del Foggiano

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi e 234 guariti. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, genitori annuncia ricorso al Tar contro ordinanza EmilianoDecaro: «Spero nella riapertura»

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, ricorsi al Tar contro ordinanza Emiliano
I presidi scrivono a Conte

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia a rischio lockdown totale: «lotta» per la zona arancione. Ecco gli scenari

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia in zona arancione: chiusi bar e ristoranti. Stop spostamenti tra Comuni. Ecco l'autocertificazione

Covid 19 in Puglia, la Regione: «Scuole chiuse, resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Covid 19, in Puglia scuole ancora chiuse: «resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

ROME

Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

100% participation say unions as drivers call for govt support

Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

ROME, NOV 6 - Italy's taxi drivers went on a one-day strike on Friday to highlight the economic hardship they are facing due to COVID-19 and the related restrictions. The action started at 8:00 and will run until 22:00. Trade union's said participation was close to 100%. "There are no taxis at (Rome's central) Termini station and there aren't any on the streets of Rome or any other cities," trade unionists said. "Participation is practically total. "Our colleagues feel the crisis has hit them badly.". The drivers gathered outside the economy ministry in Rome to ask for "support for a service that has never stopped providing transport, not even when everything else had stopped". (ANSA).

