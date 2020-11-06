Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

ROME, NOV 6 - Italy's taxi drivers went on a one-day strike on Friday to highlight the economic hardship they are facing due to COVID-19 and the related restrictions. The action started at 8:00 and will run until 22:00. Trade union's said participation was close to 100%. "There are no taxis at (Rome's central) Termini station and there aren't any on the streets of Rome or any other cities," trade unionists said. "Participation is practically total. "Our colleagues feel the crisis has hit them badly.". The drivers gathered outside the economy ministry in Rome to ask for "support for a service that has never stopped providing transport, not even when everything else had stopped". (ANSA).