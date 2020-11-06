Venerdì 06 Novembre 2020 | 12:05

ROME
Italy's taxi drivers stage one-day strike

ROME
Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

ROME
Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

ROME
COVID: 34,500 cases, 445 dead

ROME
Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

ROME
COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

ROME
China suspends arrivals from Italy

ROME
Tax revenue down 21.3 bn in 9 mts

ROME
Trenitalia says lost 1.5 bn since March

CAGLIARI
Woman, 64, torched by cooker

ROME
Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

Il Biancorosso

Emergenza contagi
Bari calcio, due giocatori positivi al Covid: entrambi in isolamento domiciliare

BatContagi
Barletta, all'ospedale Dimiccoli 7 reparti diventano Covid

BariI provvedimenti
Primo giorno di «zona arancio»: le immagini di una Bari deserta

FoggiaEra di San Paolo di Civitate
Auto contro camion nel Foggiano: muore sul colpo 36enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
San Pancrazio Salentino, sindaco positivo al Covid: sanificazioni

Leccenel basso salento
Migranti, a Leuca soccorsi 75 pakistani e bengalesi, ci sono anche minori

TarantoI dati
Taranto, al Moscati 99 persone ricoverate per Covid, due decessi

Potenzadati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessiBardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Covid, in Puglia 26 morti in 24 ore, altri 850 casi. Ricoveri a quota 867: allarme letti negli ospedali del Barese e del Foggiano

Scuole chiuse in Puglia, genitori annuncia ricorso al Tar contro ordinanza EmilianoDecaro: «Spero nella riapertura»

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia a rischio lockdown totale: «lotta» per la zona arancione. Ecco gli scenari

Covid 19 in Puglia, la Regione: «Scuole chiuse, resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Nuovo Dpcm, slitta l'entrata in vigore: le misure saranno valide da venerdì. Stasera parla Conte

ROME

Italy's red-zone regions go into soft lockdown

Non-essential shops closed, travel out of town banned

ROME, NOV 6 - The Italian regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta went into a soft lockdown on Friday as the government's three-tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. Puglia and Sicily face slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk 'orange zones' while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, ron-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. People are only able to do exercise near to their homes but, unlike in the national lockdown imposed earlier this year, barbers and hairdressers can stay open. As with the rest of the nation, distance learning is being used for high school students but, in the red zones, it is also being used for pupils in the second and third year of middle school. The atmosphere in Piedmont's capital Turin on Friday, for example, was considerably less quiet that during the total lockdown of March and April. The streets of the city centre were not deserted, with parents taking children to school, and cafes open for takeaway services. In the orange zones most non-essential shops will be able to stay open but bars and restaurants must close, apart from for takeaway services. The restrictions are part of the latest in a series of package seeking to fight the spread of the coronavirus after a sharp upswing in contagion. Among other things, the package also brings in a nationwide curfew. People will only be allowed to be out of the home from 22:00 to 05:00 for work or health reasons. Other nationwide measures are distance learning in high schools, the closure of museums and the closure of shopping malls at weekends. Under a previous package of restrictions, bars and restaurants throughout Italy must stop serving customers at 18:00 and the nation's cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms have been closed. (ANSA).

