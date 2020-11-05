Enel 9-mt profit up 9%

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
05 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 5 - Enel on Thursday posted nine-month ordinary net profits 9% up on the same period last year, at 3.593 billion euros. The power group's net result was 2.9 billion euros, 259.3% up on the 813 million of the same period last year. Earnings were 19% down on 48.050 billion. (ANSA).
