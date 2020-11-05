COVID: Have to get curve down says Brusaferro

ROME, NOV 5 - Higher Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro said Thursday that "we are now in a phase of transition in which there are resurgences and we must intervene to bring the (COVID infection) curve back into a more controlled phase". Brusaferro was speaking at a press conference at the health ministry to explain Wednesday's decision to introduce a three-tier regional system and declare Lombardy, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta and Calabria COVID red zones. (ANSA).