Italy-France-Germany industrialists urge strong moves

ROME, NOV 5 - The leaders of industrialists in Italy, France and Germany on Thursday called for strong and coordinated decisions on the COVID pandemic. Confindustria, Germany's BDI and France's MEDEF voiced "serious concern over the social, economic and political consequences of the pandemic". They urged their three governments to "take strong, urgent and coordinated measures to tackle collateral challenges such as, for example, the fight against poverty" The joint call came at the second trilateral business forum between the three groups of industrial employers. (ANSA).