China suspends arrivals from Italy

ROME
05 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 5 - China has temporarily banned Italian residents from entering its territory due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases here, the Chinese embassy in Rome said. Beiijng had already adopted such a ban with non-Chinese travellers from the UK, Belgium. (ANSA).
