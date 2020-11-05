Tax revenue down 21.3 bn in 9 mts

ROME, NOV 5 - Italian tax revenue fell 21.3 billion euros in the first nine moths of the year, to 303.498 billion euros, the economy ministry said Thursday. This was a fall of 6.6% on the same period last year, it said. The fall, the ministry said, was sue to "both a worsening in the economy and the measures adopted by the government to face the health emergency". Italy had a COVID lockdown from March to May and has had other restrictions since emerging from lockdown, which have just been tightened in a three-tier system featuring a curfew. (ANSA).