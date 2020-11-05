Trenitalia says lost 1.5 bn since March

ROME, NOV 5 - Trenitalia has lost 1.5 billion euros since March, the CEO of the Italian train company told the House transport committee on Thursday. COVID has caused a "drastic loss in turnover," he said. Iacono said the projected loss at year's end would be around two billion euros. "In this scenario we immediately took all necessary action to limit the damage as much as possible," he went on. Iacono said Trenitalia had focused on the management of costs. "We also have talks ongoing with the authorities to monitor and face the pandemic," he said. (ANSA).