Woman, 64, torched by cooker

CAGLIARI, NOV 5 - A 64-year-old woman was burned to death Thursday when a wood-fired cooker exploded in her face while she was lighting it wth alcohol in southern Sardinia. Her grandaughter, aged one and a half, was near her and was slightly burned in the explosion, medical sources said. The victim was named as Maria Chiara Cordedda. The little girl was taken to Cagliari's Brotzu Hospital, where her condition is not said to be life-threatening. The incident happened on the outskirts of the village of Serramanna. The woman died almost immediately, medical sources said. (ANSA).