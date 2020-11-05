Giovedì 05 Novembre 2020 | 14:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

CAGLIARI
Woman, 64, torched by cooker

Woman, 64, torched by cooker

 
ROME
Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

 
PADUA
Berlusconi lawyer accused of molesting minor

Berlusconi lawyer accused of molesting minor

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve take big step towards CL qualification

Soccer: Juve take big step towards CL qualification

 
ROME
COVID: Protect vulnerable Conte tells FAO

COVID: Protect vulnerable Conte tells FAO

 
ROME
Rome Mayor Raggi tests positive for COVID-19

Rome Mayor Raggi tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Red-zone governors blast govt's restriction regime

Red-zone governors blast govt's restriction regime

 
PALERMO
Newborn baby found in trash bin in Ragusa

Newborn baby found in trash bin in Ragusa

 
ROME
Italy economy not back to pre-COVID level in 2022-EC

Italy economy not back to pre-COVID level in 2022-EC

 
ROME
Italy's tax drivers to strike on Friday

Italy's tax drivers to strike on Friday

 
ROME
COVID: 64 staff a Milan's Trivulzio care home test positive

COVID: 64 staff a Milan's Trivulzio care home test positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzadati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessiBardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessi
Bardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

 
Bariconsegna immobile
Bari, stazione centrale: riapre il sottopasso verde

Bari, stazione centrale: riapre il sottopasso verde

 
Foggiamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Foggia, picchia mamma e nonna per soldi: indagato 38enne

Foggia, picchia mamma e nonna per soldi: indagato 38enne

 
Tarantoastensione lavoro
Taranto, sciopero metalmeccanici: adesione pari al 67%

Taranto, sciopero metalmeccanici: adesione pari al 67%

 
Batl'ordinanza
Trinitapoli, aggredì e minacciò CC per evitare controllo: arrestato 25enne

Trinitapoli, aggredì e minacciò CC per evitare controllo: arrestato 25enne

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, le mamme di Borgo San Nicola in «Filastrocca delle mani»

Lecce, le mamme di Borgo San Nicola in «Filastrocca delle mani»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

 
Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

 

i più letti

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia a rischio lockdown totale: «lotta» per la zona arancione. Ecco gli scenari

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia in zona arancione: chiusi bar e ristoranti. Stop spostamenti tra Comuni. Ecco l'autocertificazione

Covid 19 in Puglia, la Regione: «Scuole chiuse, resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Covid 19, in Puglia scuole ancora chiuse: «resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Nuovo Dpcm, slitta l'entrata in vigore: le misure saranno valide da venerdì. Stasera parla Conte

Nuovo Dpcm, misure valide da venerdì: Puglia in zona arancione, Basilicata in zona gialla

Bari, emergenza Covid: quasi 2mila positivi e record al San Paolo

Bari, emergenza Covid: quasi 2mila positivi e record al San Paolo

Covid in Puglia, circa mille nuovi positivi (+ 994) e altri 10 morti: cresce numero ricoveri (+17) e oltre 6mila tamponi effettuati

Covid in Puglia, circa mille nuovi positivi (+ 994) e altri 10 morti: cresce numero ricoveri (+17) e oltre 6mila tamponi

ROME

Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

Made businessmen pay for baseless construction offences

Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

ROME, NOV 5 - Italian police on Thursday arrested four Roman public officials and functionaries for allegedly embezzling citizens on several occasions. The four allegedly accused victims of baseless construction offenses and made them pay to make the legal problems go away, police said. Rome preliminary investigations judge Antonella Minunni said the alleged gang showed "an elevated coefficient of criminal dangerousness". Another three people have been placed under investigation in the probe. The probe stems from a complaint by a businessman who was being targeted by the four. Police wiretaps showed the four were afraid of being placed under surveillance, judicial sources said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati