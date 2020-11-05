Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

ROME, NOV 5 - Italian police on Thursday arrested four Roman public officials and functionaries for allegedly embezzling citizens on several occasions. The four allegedly accused victims of baseless construction offenses and made them pay to make the legal problems go away, police said. Rome preliminary investigations judge Antonella Minunni said the alleged gang showed "an elevated coefficient of criminal dangerousness". Another three people have been placed under investigation in the probe. The probe stems from a complaint by a businessman who was being targeted by the four. Police wiretaps showed the four were afraid of being placed under surveillance, judicial sources said. (ANSA).