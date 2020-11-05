Soccer: Juve take big step towards CL qualification

ROME, NOV 5 - Juventus took a big step towards qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League with Wednesday's 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in Budapest. Alvaro Morata scored a double for the Turin giants, while Paulo Dybala was on target too, with the fourth score coming from an own goal. Juve are second in Group G with six points from three games, three behind leaders Barcelona and five ahead of Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev. Lazio, meanwhile, grabbed a precious 1-1 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg, with the squad decimated as several players, including striker Ciro Immobile, were unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests. Aleksandr Yerokhin put the hosts ahead but Felipe Caicedo levelled for the Rome side in the closing stages. Lazio are second in Group F with five points, one behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, one ahead of Club Brugge and four ahead of Zenit. (ANSA).