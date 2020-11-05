COVID: Protect vulnerable Conte tells FAO

ROME, NOV 5 - The COVID pandemic has highlighted the need to protect the vulnerable and ensure they are fed properly, Prmier Giuseppe Conte said at a Food Coalition event of the Rome-Based UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday. "Food security is a fundamental right," the premier said at the high-level event. "No leader, no citizen can allow this to go lacking in a world overflowing with food. "And in the face of the pandemic we must redouble our efforts to help the most vulnerable". The Food Coalition has been set up, after a proposal by Italy, to help countries cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their respective food systems and agricultural sectors. (ANSA).