Berlusconi lawyer accused of molesting minor

PADUA, NOV 5 - A former top lawyer for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi has been accused of molesting a woman when she was a minor. Piero Longo, a former Berlusconi MP, has been accused by a 31-year-old woman who says he molested her when she was16. The woman went to Longo's home on September 30 to confront him, accompanied by two friends and would-be 'mediators' who ended up attacking the lawyer. The pair, Luca Zanon and Silvia Maran, 49 and 47 years old, pushed and shoved Longo and punched him twice. He saw them off by shooting a handgun into the air. Longo's defence lawyer, historic Berlusconi attornee Niccolò Ghedini, said his client had already filed libel charges against the woman and her friends. Longo denies the "defamatory" claims that he molested the women years ago, said Ghedini. The woman, who is not under investigation for the attack on Longo, says she was 16 when the alleged molestation took place. She later frequented the lawyer and worked as an intern in his studio after graduating from university. (ANSA).