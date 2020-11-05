Newborn baby found in trash bin in Ragusa

PALERMO, NOV 5 - A newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin in the Sicilian city of Ragusa on Wednesday night, local sources said. A passerby heard an indistinct cry coming from the bin, thought there might be a puppy in it, and opened the container to find the baby wrapped in a blanket and inside a bag. The rubbish dumpster was in Via Saragat. The baby was taken to hospital. Its condition is good but it has been placed in a prenatal intensive care ward as a precautionary measure, hsopital sources said. Police said the baby may have been born elsewhere and taken to the Pianetti district where Via Saragat is, not far from the Preziosissimo Sangue church. The police file will be sent to the minors' court which will decide where the baby will be placed. (ANSA).