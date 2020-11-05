Rome Mayor Raggi tests positive for COVID-19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
05 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 5 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has said she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm positive for COVID.19," Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5s), said via Facebook. "I'm well and I don't have any symptoms at the moment. "I'll keep working from home, with the same determination as always". (ANSA).
