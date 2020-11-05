Italy's tax drivers to strike on Friday

ROME, NOV 5 - Italy's taxi drivers are set to go on strike on Friday to highlight the economic hardship they are facing due to COVID-19 and the related restrictions. The drivers will hold demonstrations outside the economy and transport ministries in Rome and in several other cities. They will display a banner at Rome's Termini train station saying: "Taxi Strike Today. We apologise to users but we don't even have money for fuel any more". (ANSA).