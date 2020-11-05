COVID: 64 staff a Milan's Trivulzio care home test positive

ROME, NOV 5 - Milan's Pio Albergo Trivulzio care home said Thursday that 64 of its 551 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 while 20 others are awaiting their results. The home added, however, that it was doing a new round of swabs after testing gave a high number of false positives among residents. It said that seven of its almost 900 residents have tested positive. But it also reported that there had been at least 45 cases of false positives. The complex is at the centre of a criminal probe in relation to the high number of coronavirus cases and deaths registered in the first wave of the emergency earlier this year. (ANSA).