Red-zone governors blasts govt's restriction regime

ROME, NOV 5 - The governors of the Italian regions set to go into a form of lockdown on Friday after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones have blasted Premier Giuseppe Conte's government's new tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19. Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta will have to close non-essential shops and markets, while movement from outside one's home town is banned in these regions, except for work or health reasons. "I've spent hours re-reading the figures, region by region, trying to understand why the government has decided to use such different measures for situations that, at the end of the day, are very similar," said Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio. "I want them to explain to me the logic of these decisions. I demand clarity from the government". Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said putting the region among the red zones was a "slap in the face of the people of Lombardy". He also said the decision was based on data that was 10 days old. Valle d'Aosta President Erik Laveva wants clarification too. "The regions have asked to have the calculation sheets used by the CTS (panel of experts advising central government)," Lavevaz, told the regional assembly. "Yesterday I reiterated that it is important to have clarify about why we are in a red zone, in part to give clarity to the citizens. "Numbers are nice because they don't lend themselves to interpretation". Photo: Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio. (ANSA).