Killer of 19-year-old stabbed near Naples turns himself in

ROME
05 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 5 - An 18-year-old male mechanic has reportedly turned himself in to Carabinieri police and confessed to killing Simone Frascogna, a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Local media reported that the attack may have been caused by road rage or a comment about the killer's girlfriend. (ANSA).
