Calabria, Lombardia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta red zones (3)

ROME, NOV 5 - The government's three-tier system to combat the spread of COVID-19 is set to come into force on Friday and Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta are set to face the toughest restrictions after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. Puglia and Sicily face slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk 'orange zones' while the rest of the country is moderate risk, yellow. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, red zones will be put into a form of lockdown, with non-essential shops and markets closed and a ban on movement form outside one's home town, except for work or health reasons. People will only be able to do exercise near to their homes but, unlike in the national lockdown imposed earlier this year, barbers and hairdressers will be able to stay open. As with the rest of the nation, distance learning will be used for high school students but, in the red zones, it will be used for pupils in the second and third year of middle school. In the orange zones most non-essential shops will be able to stay open but bars and restaurants must close. (ANSA).