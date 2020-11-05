Calabria, Lombardia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta red zones (3)

Giovedì 05 Novembre 2020 | 14:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

CAGLIARI
Woman, 64, torched by cooker

Woman, 64, torched by cooker

 
ROME
Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

Rome functionaries arrested for embezzlement

 
PADUA
Berlusconi lawyer accused of molesting minor

Berlusconi lawyer accused of molesting minor

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve take big step towards CL qualification

Soccer: Juve take big step towards CL qualification

 
ROME
COVID: Protect vulnerable Conte tells FAO

COVID: Protect vulnerable Conte tells FAO

 
ROME
Rome Mayor Raggi tests positive for COVID-19

Rome Mayor Raggi tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Red-zone governors blast govt's restriction regime

Red-zone governors blast govt's restriction regime

 
PALERMO
Newborn baby found in trash bin in Ragusa

Newborn baby found in trash bin in Ragusa

 
ROME
Italy economy not back to pre-COVID level in 2022-EC

Italy economy not back to pre-COVID level in 2022-EC

 
ROME
Italy's tax drivers to strike on Friday

Italy's tax drivers to strike on Friday

 
ROME
COVID: 64 staff a Milan's Trivulzio care home test positive

COVID: 64 staff a Milan's Trivulzio care home test positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzadati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessiBardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

Covid, in Basilicata cala curva contagi (+167) e altri 2 decessi
Bardi: «Zona rossa Irsina e Genzano»

 
Bariconsegna immobile
Bari, stazione centrale: riapre il sottopasso verde

Bari, stazione centrale: riapre il sottopasso verde

 
Foggiamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Foggia, picchia mamma e nonna per soldi: indagato 38enne

Foggia, picchia mamma e nonna per soldi: indagato 38enne

 
Tarantoastensione lavoro
Taranto, sciopero metalmeccanici: adesione pari al 67%

Taranto, sciopero metalmeccanici: adesione pari al 67%

 
Batl'ordinanza
Trinitapoli, aggredì e minacciò CC per evitare controllo: arrestato 25enne

Trinitapoli, aggredì e minacciò CC per evitare controllo: arrestato 25enne

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, le mamme di Borgo San Nicola in «Filastrocca delle mani»

Lecce, le mamme di Borgo San Nicola in «Filastrocca delle mani»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

 
Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

 

i più letti

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia a rischio lockdown totale: «lotta» per la zona arancione. Ecco gli scenari

Nuovo Dpcm, Puglia in zona arancione: chiusi bar e ristoranti. Stop spostamenti tra Comuni. Ecco l'autocertificazione

Covid 19 in Puglia, la Regione: «Scuole chiuse, resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Covid 19, in Puglia scuole ancora chiuse: «resta in vigore l'ordinanza del 28 ottobre»

Nuovo Dpcm, slitta l'entrata in vigore: le misure saranno valide da venerdì. Stasera parla Conte

Nuovo Dpcm, misure valide da venerdì: Puglia in zona arancione, Basilicata in zona gialla

Bari, emergenza Covid: quasi 2mila positivi e record al San Paolo

Bari, emergenza Covid: quasi 2mila positivi e record al San Paolo

Covid in Puglia, circa mille nuovi positivi (+ 994) e altri 10 morti: cresce numero ricoveri (+17) e oltre 6mila tamponi effettuati

Covid in Puglia, circa mille nuovi positivi (+ 994) e altri 10 morti: cresce numero ricoveri (+17) e oltre 6mila tamponi

ROME

Calabria, Lombardia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta red zones (3)

Govt's three-tier restriction system comes into force Friday

Calabria, Lombardia, Piedmont, Val d'Aosta red zones (3)

ROME, NOV 5 - The government's three-tier system to combat the spread of COVID-19 is set to come into force on Friday and Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta are set to face the toughest restrictions after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. Puglia and Sicily face slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk 'orange zones' while the rest of the country is moderate risk, yellow. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, red zones will be put into a form of lockdown, with non-essential shops and markets closed and a ban on movement form outside one's home town, except for work or health reasons. People will only be able to do exercise near to their homes but, unlike in the national lockdown imposed earlier this year, barbers and hairdressers will be able to stay open. As with the rest of the nation, distance learning will be used for high school students but, in the red zones, it will be used for pupils in the second and third year of middle school. In the orange zones most non-essential shops will be able to stay open but bars and restaurants must close. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati