Teenagers cited for taking selfies lying on rail tracks
RAGUSA
04 Novembre 2020
RAGUSA, NOV 4 - Two 16-year-old Sicilian boys were cited Wednesday for lying down on railway tracks and taking a selfie shortly before the passage of a train near Ragusa in Sicily. The pair got through a hole in a fence to stage the stunt, part of a popular 'Daredevil Selfie' game. The boys were fined for being in a prohibited place and handed back to their parents. The new games consists of taking selfies in dangerous situations such as perched on balcony rails or on parapets. (ANSA).
