COVID: 30,550 new cases, 352 victims

ROME
04 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 4 - The daily growth of COVID cases in Italy stayed stable on Wednesday with 30,550 new cases in the last 24 hours, about 2,000 more than Tuesday, the health ministry said. This was with 211,831 swabs, around 29,000 more than Tuesday. The rise in the daily death toll was also steady, with 353 fresh victims, bringing the total toll since the pandemic started to 39,764. Health ministry consultant Gianni Rezza said "there is a certain stabilization of deaths and cases". He said "the trend is stabilizing, but with a high level of cases". (ANSA).
